Sweetwater Memorial Hires Traveling Nurses to Meet Staffing Needs

ROCK SPRINGS — In an effort to meet the community’s needs, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) has been hiring traveling nurses to help out during the cold and flu season.

“Similar to the nationwide trend, MHSC has been utilizing travel staff before, during, and post-pandemic. The number of travel staff fluctuates dependent on the number of permanent staff in clinical departments,” MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Marie Clevenger said.

Some of the departments using the traveling nurses more are the emergency department, intensive care unit and respiratory therapy. The nurses are assisting in respiratory therapy, radiology, and helping out in the lab. “This is a national trend post-pandemic as these units were heavily impacted by the pandemic,” she said.

While it is more expensive to hire traveling nurses, Clevenger said the cost has been improving after the pandemic and continues to improve.

“The decision to hire additional staff originates in the department and is then brought forward by department leaders for discussion during weekly meetings,” Clevenger said. “MHSC will continue to hire travel staff to ensure staff-to-patient ratios are adequate to meet the needs of patients and the variety of services we provide.”

Some of the reasons nurses have left the hospital is due to retirement, a new career, or becoming a traveling nurse, she said. Clevenger said these reasons aren’t any different from before the pandemic happened.

As for why the traveling nurses are needed now, Clevenger said they hospital has experienced an early flu and RSV season, as well as the continuation of the COVID virus. With all of these impacting the hospital, they wanted to make sure they are fully staffed to meet the community’s needs.