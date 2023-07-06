Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Board Member

ROCK SPRINGS — On Wednesday afternoon Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Board of Trustees welcomed Craig Rood as its newest board member.

Rood, a Wyoming native who has lived in Sweetwater County for more than 50 years, will fill the seat vacated by Ed Tardoni, a trustee of more than six years who retired from the board at the end of his term.

Rood is the Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs for Project West, a greenfield trona mine and refinery. He has served with the Memorial Hospital Foundation, Wyoming Mining Association, Wyoming Business Alliance, Skill USA, Wyoming Taxpayers Association, Sweetwater County Treatment Court, Green River Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Wyoming

“I truly believe we all should give back to the community,” Rood said. “Running for public office is difficult for me because of my job, so I feel this is a good way to be involved in making Sweetwater County a better place to live. The hospital is an incredible asset we all take for granted – until you need it – and I hope to help ensure its future.

Craig Rood takes his oath of office at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. SweetwaterNOW photo

“After having been the plant manager for the Big Island Mine and Refinery for eight years, I understand how a large business operates,” he said. “I have experience with large budgets and large groups of employees. I feel like this skill set transfers well and I can help the hospital continue to grow and get better.”

Trustees also elected its slate of officers. Barbara Sowada will continue as board president; Taylor Jones, vice president; and Kandi Pendleton, secretary; and Marty Kelsey was elected treasurer.