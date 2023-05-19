Sweetwater Mountain Bike Association invites you to attend their Trails Day event coming up on June 2nd & 3rd in Green River.

Don’t miss this chance to come out and enjoy beautiful weather, gain some cool experiences and learn more about recreational mountain biking in Sweetwater County.

WHEN June 2nd & 3rd 2023

2nd Night Ride @ 8pm / 3rd 8am – 8pm WHERE FMC Park Large Blue Shelter

in Green River

Event Details

Trails Day 2023 is set to include:

Mountain Bike Clinic coached by Kevin Stiffler with Ride Ready

Guided rides

Raffles

Kids games and activities

FREE pancake breakfast provided by Brent & Brenda Skorcz

$5 lunch served by China Garden

Square State Brewery

& a WHOLE LOT of fun!

+ ENTER TO WIN THIS SMBA BISON BICYCLE CO. HUGHEY BUILD!

*Retail Price $5,025

About the Hughey Build

“The Hughey is our full-suspension trail bike that is named after Hugh Glass the toughest trail explorer we know. Hughey is the perfect combination of endurance geometry and maneuverability. With 130mm of rear travel and the ability to accommodate a 27.5 or 29″ wheel size, let the Hughey take you down the trail with confidence, and no matter what you’ll make it back for dinner.”

About Sweetwater Mountain Bike Association

Mountain biking has been around Sweetwater County for a long time and we’re gaining momentum. What started out as a couple of friends getting together has morphed into SMBA over the last decade.

SMBA is a Committee of the Green River Chamber of Commerce. We serve Green River, Rock Springs and all of Sweetwater County.

Come ride some of the best single track out there. The club is continually working to provide top-notch single track, rad events, an inclusive environment and raise awareness about the benefits mountain biking provides to our community and the residents of our community.