Sweetwater Museum Tells The Story Of Wyoming’s Bison

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Herds of bison once roamed the American plains by the millions before they were driven to the brink of extinction. By 1905, only about 20 remained in Yellowstone. The Sweetwater County Historical Museum tells the story of Wyoming’s official state mammal and its dramatic decline and recovery.

An estimated 30 million to 50 million bison once roamed the North American plains. The animals were essential to the survival of Plains Indian tribes, who used nearly every part of the bison for food, clothing, shelter and tools, the museum said.

In the late 1860s, men such as William “Buffalo Bill” Cody were contracted by railroads to kill bison to feed construction crews moving west. The herds appeared limitless, and Cody reportedly killed more than 4,000 bison in a single year.

Beginning around 1871, what became known as the Great Slaughter drastically reduced the population. Hunters armed with single-shot rifles swarmed the plains, killing bison primarily for their hides and leaving much of the meat to rot. By 1883, the species was nearing extinction. By 1905, only an estimated 300 to 400 bison remained nationwide, the museum said.

Conservationists, including William Temple Hornaday, George Bird Grinnell and Theodore Roosevelt, helped bring the species back from the brink of extinction. Today, more than 400,000 bison live in the United States, including about 5,000 in Yellowstone National Park.

Wyoming’s state flag was signed into law by Gov. John Kendrick on Jan. 31, 1917. The design was selected after the Daughters of the American Revolution announced a contest in September 1916, offering a $20 prize. Verna Keays of Buffalo, a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago, won the competition.