Sweetwater One School Board to Consider Workforce Stabilization Incentive for Employees

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will consider a one-time workforce stabilization incentive for employees during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

If approved, the incentive would pay part-time and full-time employees who were working in the district as of Aug. 19 and worked through Sept. 20 without a break in service. Eligible employees will receive $705 on Sept. 25, which is subject to payroll and federal taxes. The funds come from the district’s Head Start grant and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Grant that was part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Long-term substitutes serving as full-time classroom teachers will also benefit from the incentive if it’s approved. They will receive $352.20 as a one-time payment if they meet the same requirements set for district employees.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Not all employees are eligible for the incentive, as contracted staffing, substitutes not working in a full-time teaching position, coaches and sponsors not working in a full or part-time capacity, and temporary employees are excluded.

The school board meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building and is open to the public. A full agenda can be viewed here. The district also streams the meetings through its YouTube channel.