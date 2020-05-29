Sweetwater One School Foundation Board Hands Out Numerous Scholarships

ROCK SPRINGS — With the end of the school year comes all the rewards and awards of students’ hard work throughout their high school careers. The Sweetwater School District #1 Foundation Board announced its scholarship award recipients this week, many of which are sponsored by local families and businesses.

Simplot Scholarship

For the past several years, Simplot has sponsored one $1,000 scholarship for students pursuing a career in Engineering. This year the company generously offered three $1,000 scholarships, one for each of the academies at the high school. The Energy Resource Academy scholarship went to Gentry Adams, the Fire, Law and Leadership Academy recipient was Makena Price, and the Health Occupations Academy scholarship was awarded to Grace Banks.

Solvay Scholarship

The Solvay Scholarship is provided simply as a way for the company and its employees to say congratulations to the recipient for all of their hard work and wishing them all the best in their future academic endeavors. Michael and Nicole Bolton began sponsoring this scholarship in 2018. Their family believes in supporting the community in which they grew up and believe this scholarship will help encourage students in their pursuits of higher education.

Step-Up Scholarship

The Step-Up Scholarship sponsor is anonymous and is aimed at students who work hard and serve their community. The recipient of all three scholarships is Kevin Cervantes. He will be receiving $3,000 in total to help him with his future academic goals.

Sharon Kurtz Scholarship

The Sharon Kurtz Memorial Scholarship is provided by Dr. Haleigh Warner and Kari Guymon, who are both Rock Springs High School alumni. They wanted to honor their mother who was a dedicated nurse her entire professional life and had practiced here in Rock Springs. The recipient of this $1,000 is Ashlie Frolic.

Louise Rychman Scholarship

The Louise Ryckman Scholarship is sponsored by Ms. Ryckman who is a long-time Sweetwater County resident and former Desert View teacher of 25 years. As an educator, she sees the value in higher education and wants all students to reach their academic goals. The recipient of this $1,000 scholarship is Alyssa Bedard.

Sweetwater Medics Scholarship

The Sweetwater Medics Scholarship is sponsored by Steve Kourbelas who was born and raised in Rock Springs and stared Sweetwater Medics in 2006. He scholarship is meant to encourage students to pursue education in the medical field and help support them in that endeavor. The recipient of this $1000 scholarship is Bailee Pitt.

Foundation Scholarship

For the first time this year, the Foundation sponsored three scholarships. The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Kreston Klein. The two $500 scholarships recipients were drawn at the Senior Movie Night. Those winners were Kadyn Druce and Conley Searle.