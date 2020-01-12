Sweetwater Photo Open on Display at White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS — Nine Sweetwater County photographers are sharing their original images in a display at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs now through the end of February. The Sweetwater Photo Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and is an opportunity for photography artists to present their work.

The images include local landscapes and animals. Participants are Angela Cable, Pat Doak, Kevin Doak, Micki Gilmore, Michele Irwin, David von Metz, Diana Metz, Gary Mortensen, and Patricia Swan-Smith.

The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee organizes, schedules and develops the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries. The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Several open group exhibits feature emerging artists, quilts, photography or small formatted work. Artists interested in displaying their work in a one-person exhibit, are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A committee of SCLS staff, Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule along with community volunteers Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows.

The public is invited to visit the White Mountain Library gallery during the hours of Monday through Thursday 10 am to 8 pm, Friday 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday noon to 5 pm.