Sweetwater Rivals Take on Regional Competition at Border Wars

EVANSTON — After opening weekend tests in Cheyenne, the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers will both be back on the court Friday and Saturday when they travel to Evanston for the annual Border Wars tournament.

The event, which draws programs from Wyoming and Utah, will give both Sweetwater County squads another chance to sharpen their rotations and measure themselves against quality competition early in the season. Match times and opponents will be announced prior to play.

Green River (4-1) enters with momentum after first-year head coach Andri Dewey guided the Lady Wolves to four wins at the Cheyenne Invitational, including sweeps of Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central and Sheridan. Their only loss came against perennial contender Laramie. Dewey said prior to the season opener her team is focused on building consistency while continuing to implement new offensive and defensive systems.

Rock Springs (2-3) showed grit in its first outing under new coach Casey Rood, picking up victories over Sheridan and Cheyenne Central. The Lady Tigers dropped close matches to Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East and Campbell County but demonstrated progress throughout the two-day event. Rood said before the season she has emphasized discipline, communication and mental toughness as the team adjusts to her system.

The Border Wars will provide both programs with another demanding slate as they prepare for the grind of the Class 4A schedule later this fall.