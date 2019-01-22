Sweetwater School District #1 Back in Session Tomorrow

Sweetwater School District #2 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, all classes and bus routes will resume within the District on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at their regularly scheduled time.

She also thanked those who helped out during the influx of snow we saw yesterday. “We would like to extend an appreciation to the maintenance, custodial, and other staff working while schools were closed. In addition to the City crews, the Facilities staff worked long hours preparing school parking lots and roadways for classes to resume on Wednesday.”

“For K – 6 elementary schools, Wednesday will be a day 1 on the specials schedule.

A make-up day for District schools for staff and students has not been scheduled at this time. The make-up day will be a day 7 for K – 6 schools.”