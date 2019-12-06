Sweetwater School District 2 Workshop Meeting Notice

MEETING NOTICE

Sweetwater County School District No. Two Board of Trustees will have a Board Workshop from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on December 10, 2019 at the Central Administration Building Board Room and Conference Room #1 for Board training. No decisions will be made at this meeting.

