Sweetwater School District 2 Rec Board Amended Agenda

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Rec Board Meeting

Sweetwater County School District #2

Rec Board Meeting Agenda

6:30PM

1. OPENING ITEMS

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Annual Nomination and Election of Officers

2. VISITORS, DELEGATIONS, CORRESPONDENCE

2.01 Public Comments

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.01 Approval of Agenda

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

4.01 Approval of Board Minutes from July 16, 2019

5. DISTRICT GOALS AND LEADERSHIP ACTIVITIES

5.01 Nothing at this time

6. BID REQUEST ITEMS

6.01 Consider Approval for the Funding of a Replacement of the Sound System in the Gymnasium at Monroe Elementary School (Hamel)

6.02 Consider Approval for the Funding of a Replacement of the Sound System at Harrison Elementary School (Hamel)

6.03 Consider Approval to Fund the GRHS Weightroom Dumbbell Replacement (Christensen)

7. OTHER BUSINESS

7.01 Consider Approval of Rec Board Budget Amendment for 2019-2020 (Dean)

7.02 Hear Update for 2019-2020 Budget (Dean)

8. BOARD AND SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS

8.01 Superintendent and Board Comments

9. ADJOURNMENT

9.01 Adjourn

DISTRICT MISSION: LEARNING FOR ALL

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.