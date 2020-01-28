Sweetwater School District 2 Seeks Proposals for SUV Replacement

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees, Sweetwater County School District #2, Green River, Wyoming will receive sealed proposals for:

DISTRICT SUV REPLACEMENT

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 pm on February 6, 2020 at Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office, 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY.

Specifications may be obtained from the Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office, 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY or on the School District #2 Website www.swcsd2.org. The Bid Postings link is listed under Community. All proposals are to be submitted on the Proposal Form provided and shall be clearly marked:

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any and all informalities in the proposal. The Board will accept the proposal that in their opinion is the best proposal.

Clerk, Board of Trustees

/s/ Robin Steiss

Sweetwater County

School District #2

Green River, WY