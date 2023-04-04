Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Has Canceled School Today

UPDATE: Due to the continued deteriorating weather conditions and the inability to ensure safe travel conditions for students and staff Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is canceling school today Tuesday, April 4. We plan to have a regularly scheduled school day on Wednesday.

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will have a “Late Start” today due to the snow the city got overnight.

Grades 6-12 will start at 10 a.m. and Kindergarten to 5th grades will start their day at 10:40 a.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer said this will give the school district a chance to clear all parking lots and the drifts in the entryways around to the schools.

The bus pick up times are listed on the school website: Late Bus Start Times.