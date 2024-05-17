Sweetwater Showdown: Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers Meet at State

GILLETTE – In a showdown of Sweetwater County schools, the Green River Lady Wolves and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers are set to face off in the State Softball Championship Tournament, each vying to extend their season.

The two schools both played today at 2 p.m. with Green River taking on the top-ranked Campbell County squad while Rock Springs took on the third-ranked Cheyenne East team who scored over 10 runs per game this season.

The final score of each game was 16-1 for the Lady Wolves and 11-5 for the Lady Tigers, with both games unfortunately not in favor of Sweetwater County

Even with solid efforts against the stiff competition, the two teams now face each other tomorrow. One of their seasons, unfortunately, will come to an end at the hands of the other.

The game Friday starts at noon and TRN Sports is livestreaming audio only of the game on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

This will be the seventh time these two teams have faced each other this year. Check out how the most recent game between the two went here.

The winner of the GRHS and RSHS game plays the loser of the Thunder Basin vs Laramie that takes place at 10 a.m. Friday.