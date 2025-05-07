Sweetwater Showdown: Rock Springs, Green River Soccer Teams Clash Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The regular season wraps up Thursday with a rivalry clash as Rock Springs hosts Green River in a 4A West doubleheader. The girls kick off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. Catch all the action with TRN Media video streaming live to The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

For the Lady Wolves, it’s the final chance to push for a top-four finish ahead of next week’s regional tournament. Green River (7-5-1) currently sits fifth in the 4A West, tied in points with Natrona County (6-2-4), but the Fillies own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Green River must beat Rock Springs and hope Natrona drops both of its remaining matches this week in order to leap into the No. 4 seed.

Rock Springs (3-9) enters Thursday’s game in sixth place, unable to catch Green River in the standings but looking to play spoiler in the final game of the regular season.

On the boys’ side, the Wolves enter the showdown with postseason seeding implications on the line.

Rock Springs (8-4) is locked into third place in the 4A West regardless of Thursday’s outcome, but Green River (5-6-2) is in a tighter race at fourth. A win over the Tigers would give the Wolves breathing room in the standings, with Riverton (4-6-2) still within striking distance. Riverton faces Kelly Walsh and Natrona County this week and could tie or overtake Green River depending on results.

If Riverton wins both games and Green River falls to Rock Springs, the Wolves would be bumped down to fifth.