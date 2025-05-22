Sweetwater Soccer Squads Fall in First Round of State

GILLETTE — The opening day of the WHSAA 4A State Soccer Tournament proved challenging for both Green River and Rock Springs, as the Lady Wolves and Tigers suffered close losses and now face must-win scenarios on Friday.

Lady Wolves Come Up Short Against Thunder Basin

Green River’s postseason run hit a bump Thursday morning in the tournament opener at Campbell County High School, where the Lady Wolves fell 3-2 to Thunder Basin, the No. 3 seed out of the East.

Junior Isa Vasco provided all of the offense for Green River, scoring both goals to keep her team in contention throughout a physical and competitive match. Despite her efforts, the Lady Wolves couldn’t find the equalizer late.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

With the loss, Green River moves into the consolation bracket and now faces a win-or-go-home game Friday morning at 9 a.m. against top-seeded Sheridan — who was upset by Kelly Walsh in a first-round shootout. The match will be played again at Campbell County High School.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Tigers Fall Late Against Top-Seeded Sheridan

Over at Thunder Basin High School, the Rock Springs Tigers gave top-ranked Sheridan all it could handle in a gritty 3-2 loss Thursday.

Senior Azra Moses scored one for the Tigers with a goal off an assist from fellow senior Carlos Macias, and junior Mark Hamilton continued his strong postseason with another goal to keep Rock Springs in the fight.

Despite their effort, Sheridan did just enough to advance, sending the Tigers into the consolation bracket.

Rock Springs will now face Campbell County on the Camels’ home turf at 11 a.m. Friday. Just like the Lady Wolves, the Tigers must win to keep their season alive. The loser will be eliminated from further tournament play.