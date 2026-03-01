Sweetwater Speaks: Are You Concerned About the Warm Winter Weather?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — We’ve had a warm winter in Sweetwater County. While there has been snowfall, much of our winter has featured higher temperatures and less moisture than we normally see during this time of year. That prompted us to ask folks, “Are you concerned about the warm winter weather we’ve experienced?”

Emilia Sanchez, Green River "This is the first time I've seen Green River without snow. We need it for the water, the gardens, and the animals."

Oscar Stapleton, Green River “I’ve lived through three of them. You make due with what you have.”

Elle Schalow, Green River “I should be concerned as far as the climate and what it means for our snowpack. But selfishly, I don’t like the cold.”

Lucy Martinez, Green River “My concern is we’ve had no snow and how that will affect the water here.”