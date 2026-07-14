Sweetwater Speaks: Do You Believe in Ghosts?

ROCK SPRINGS — Ghosts, spirits, specters, apparitions. No matter what you call them, some people believe in the supernatural. During a paranormal investigation at the Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs, we asked participants and the lead investigator, “Do you believe in ghosts?”

Kenny Fullmer “100%, I believe in the afterlife and that some people just aren’t moving on.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kamryn Quackenbush “Oh yeah, I think the idea that there are things beyond our perception is really cool.”