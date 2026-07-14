Sweetwater Speaks: Do You Believe in Ghosts?

ROCK SPRINGS — Ghosts, spirits, specters, apparitions. No matter what you call them, some people believe in the supernatural. During a paranormal investigation at the Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs, we asked participants and the lead investigator, “Do you believe in ghosts?”
Kenny Fullmer
“100%, I believe in the afterlife and that some people just aren’t moving on.”
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Kamryn Quackenbush
“Oh yeah, I think the idea that there are things beyond our perception is really cool.”
Sammi Doak
“I don’t believe there is an ending and that we leave our connections to this world behind.”