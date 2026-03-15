Sweetwater Speaks: Does Downtown Rock Springs Suck?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A few weeks ago, a Rock Springs City Councilman was confronted after saying “Downtown Rock Springs sucks.” This led us to talk with business owners and ask if they think it does or not and the reasoning is behind their opinion.
Jennie Rivera, Just Frame It
“No. I moved Downtown. I get quite a few people down here. I love the activities down here, the people and the atmosphere.”
Mike Hulen, Square State Brewing
“We recognize some of the hurdles that some of these buildings present as far as fire code and that kind of stuff. Those are put in place for people’s safety, but we think there has to be some concessions to be able to start using these spaces for other businesses. We don’t know what that is personally, but we’re excited to be part of the revitalization of downtown either way and we’re here for the long haul. We love Downtown and the URA has done an amazing job of getting Downtown cleaned up.”
Alisha Beachler, Brush Crazy
“I just moved here about six months ago and I feel like Downtown Rock Springs is the pulse of Rock Springs. You can go anywhere and find a Walmart and a McDonald’s, but Downtown is unique to Rock Springs. You can spend hours walking down one side of the street and walking down the other and having a different experience in every single shop that you go to. In my experience, everyone is super kind and sweet and able to tell you another thing to do or places to go. I just really enjoy being in this downtown area.
Jessi Fife, The Stellar Cellar
“I think it’s one of the only walkable places in Rock Springs. It’s the one place you can walk around; you can get a coffee; you can get a sandwich. I take my toddler to the Discovery Center (at the Rock Springs Library) then we walk and hit the thrift stores. I feel like it’s aesthetically pleasing, it’s a cool little area to look at. I think small business is the heart of the community; you’re not going to go to Walmart and have the same rapport with the cashiers there as you do here.”
Dylan Graham and Dana Graham, Dugout Collectibles and Games
Dylan — “I don’t have any raw grievances. There are times when the city kind of unilaterally says ‘This is what we’re going to do,’ and they never ask for input from any of the businesses. A big thing that comes to mind now is the movement of the farmers market over on North Front Street. I don’t think Downtown Rock Springs sucks. I really enjoy coming down here, I really enjoy the people that walk the streets and sidewalks and come in to window shop and I really enjoy having my business here. I could, in some respects, say that it would be nice to see more effort from the City of Rock Springs to work with business owners to make things nice.”