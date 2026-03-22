Sweetwater Speaks: How About This Weather?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With temperatures in the mid-70s throughout the weekend, we asked people visiting Expedition Island what they thought of the unusually warm weather in mid-March.
Ray and Donna Kemp
“We are out here every weekend, even in the wind, but it’s just beautiful today,” Donna Kemp
“Our parks are rec department really does a good job of keeping the parks nice and clean,” Ray Kemp.
Hazel Weldshum and Stephanie Fanewell
“We are visiting from Arkansas and the weather here is just like back home, just windier,” Stephanie Fanewell.
“It’s really nice out but the wind keeps messes up my hair,” Hazel Weldshum.
Mike Rodgers
“I came over from Park City for my daughters karate tournament and saw the weather was going to be so nice, so I decided to take my drift boat out”