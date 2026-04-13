Sweetwater Speaks: What Are You Looking Forward To This Spring?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — April showers bring May flowers, and this week we asked Sweetwater County residents: “What are you looking forward to this spring?”
Parker Mair
“I’m looking forward to being at the lake fishing and soaking up the sun. Also spending my evening on the golf course trying to get better.”
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Jared Parkinson
“I’m looking forward to losing more golf balls on the course.”
Keaton and Madison Hurdsman
“Spending time outside with my wife and friends, especially golfing,” – Keaton
“Spending time outside with the dogs too,” – Madison
Hunter Cherrington
“My girlfriend is coming back from deployment so I’m ready to spend time with her.”