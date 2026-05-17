Sweetwater Speaks: What Are Your Plans After Graduation?

Sweetwater Speaks: What Are Your Plans After Graduation?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At the 2026 commencement ceremony at Western Wyoming Community College, we asked graduates one simple question: “What are your plans after graduation?” Their answers reflect the ambition, determination, and bright futures of the Class of 2026.

Jean Juan Lopez BandinAssociate of Applied Science in Electrical and Instrumentation Technology

“I was going to try and apply to an internship in my field, in electrical and instrumentation technology.”

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Chantel Bearden – Associate of Applied Science in Business Management

“I’m just going to continue working.”

Genesis Anderson – Associate Degree in Nursing

“Start working as a nurse at the hospital.”

Ashley Barnes – Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Business Management

“I actually work at Western, so I’m going to keep doing that.”

Ian Meats – Associate of Arts in Art Foundation

“I’m planning on going up to the University of Wyoming and be an art teacher.”

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