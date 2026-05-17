Sweetwater Speaks: What Are Your Plans After Graduation?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At the 2026 commencement ceremony at Western Wyoming Community College, we asked graduates one simple question: “What are your plans after graduation?” Their answers reflect the ambition, determination, and bright futures of the Class of 2026.

Jean Juan Lopez Bandin – Associate of Applied Science in Electrical and Instrumentation Technology “I was going to try and apply to an internship in my field, in electrical and instrumentation technology.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Chantel Bearden – Associate of Applied Science in Business Management “I’m just going to continue working.”

Genesis Anderson – Associate Degree in Nursing “Start working as a nurse at the hospital.”

Ashley Barnes – Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Business Management “I actually work at Western, so I’m going to keep doing that.”