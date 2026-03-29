Sweetwater Speaks: What Brought You to the Protest?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Another No Kings demonstration took place Saturday in Rock Springs. Roughly 200 people turned out to voice concerns and displeasure with the government and President Donald Trump. This led us to ask people, “What brought you to the protest?”
Ashley Corthell
“I’m here today because I want to fight to make the world a better and more peaceful place for everyone. I want to show my son what I believe in.”
Charlene Mootry
“I truly believe what my sign says — that Satan sent him (President Donald Trump). Rock Springs should be standing up.”
Her sign read: Son of God Jesus Christ
Son of Satan Donald Trump
Erin Barbuto
“We have a duty to our democracy. What we do matters. What we don’t do matters too.”
Ashlynn York
“What brought me out specifically is seeing all the hated. The way Trump presents himself as a king. We need more love and we need a leader who is not full of hatred.”
Heaven Snyder
“All the hate and horrible things he’s doing. We should embrace immigration and diversity. The U.S. was built on immigrants and diversity and being yourself.”