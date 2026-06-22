Sweetwater Speaks: What Caught Your Eye at the Rods and Rails Car Show?

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Rods and Rails Car Show took place Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs. A wide range representing everything from classic cars to modern electric vehicles were on display. We decided to ask, “What caught your eye at the Rods and Rails Car Show?”

Michael Carson “The Shelby Super Snake.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Elias Griffin “The Volkswagen van definitely caught my eye.”

Wanda, Marissa, and Ken Petty

Wanda: “We’re liking the VW van.”

Marissa: “It’s something I would like to own.”

Ken: “It’s a classic. My dad used to own one when I was younger.”

Bella Aaron “The VW van. I’ve always wanted to travel around in something like that.”