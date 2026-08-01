Sweetwater Speaks: What do You Like Most About the Fair?

ROCK SPRINGS — As Wyoming’s Big Show begins to wind down, there’s still a chance to take in the last day of the Sweetwater County Fair.

The fair has a lot to offer. From concerts to food and everything in between, there’s bound to be something for anyone. This caused us to ask, “What do you like most about the fair?”

Maria Bernal Advertisement - Story continues below... “I like that it finally gives people something to do. It’s just a great way to get involved with what little community we have out here and reconnect with people.”

Storie Ratcliff “I think bringing the community together for one thing and the (musical) artists they’ve brought in year after year.”

Maira Moncada “My favorite part of the fair is hanging out with my husband and my friends. It’s the only time we can find babysitters.”

Mike Taylor “Seeing all your friends, the snacks, the silent disco, chilling in my lawn chair and watching concerts are all good.”