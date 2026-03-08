Sweetwater Speaks: What Do You Think Of Daylight Saving Time?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The twice-a-year clock change tends to spark a lot of opinions. Some may think it great and welcome the extra hour of daylight, while others struggle adjust to the time change. We asked residents in Sweetwater County, “What do you think of daylight saving time?”

Anthony Romeo-Adcock "I think we should just get rid of daylight saving time."

Ashley Eggen “I don’t really like daylight saving time, I have seasonal depression and it makes it difficult.”

Natalie Lane “I like it when it’s lighter at night and dark in the morning.”

Lou Kartsonis “I’m in favor of it. It’s the way I grew up and it gives us an extra hour of sunlight in the summer.”