Sweetwater Speaks: What do You Want to See in Town?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — There are a number of activities and amusements available to residents of Sweetwater County, but there can always be room for more. This led us to ask, “What do you want to see in town?” Feel free to tell us what your thoughts are in the comments.

Milow Arellano, Rock Springs “I’d like to see more family-friendly activities.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Paislee Arellano, Rock Springs “I want an arcade.”

Natalia Arellano, Rock Springs “I want a Build-A-Bear Workshop, because it’s fun.”

Carter Corthell, Green River “A go-kart racing track, inside or outside, and a movie theater.”