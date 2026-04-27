Sweetwater Speaks: What do You Want to See in Town?

Sweetwater Speaks: What do You Want to See in Town?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — There are a number of activities and amusements available to residents of Sweetwater County, but there can always be room for more. This led us to ask, “What do you want to see in town?” Feel free to tell us what your thoughts are in the comments.

Milow Arellano, Rock Springs

“I’d like to see more family-friendly activities.”

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Paislee Arellano, Rock Springs

“I want an arcade.”

Natalia Arellano, Rock Springs

“I want a Build-A-Bear Workshop, because it’s fun.”

Carter Corthell, Green River

“A go-kart racing track, inside or outside, and a movie theater.”

Natalia Corthell, Green River

“Something for the kids, like an arcade with a dancing area for the teenagers. On the other side, a gaming room with a concession stand. I’d like an Italian restaurant too. Mostly anything for the kids.”

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