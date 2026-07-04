Sweetwater Speaks: What do You Wish People Would Remember Before Celebrating the Fourth of July?

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s the Fourth of July in Sweetwater County and gatherings, barbeques, and other celebrations are already in full swing. At the Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 fire station in Rock Springs, firefighters and their families are gathered and celebrating as well. However, they’re waiting for the inevitable fire calls to come in. We decided to ask the firefighters, “What do you wish people would remember before celebrating the Fourth of July?”

Dallas Buller “Be ready for when things go wrong. Have an extinguisher, shovel, extra water.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kaden Ainscough “Fireworks are technically live ammunition. They still have heat and fire.”

Christian Klein “To remember we’re a community and when you’re lighting fireworks, it might not just affect you, it could affect your friends and neighbors too.”

Lacey Lovato “Celebrating in a safe way and driving sober.”