Sweetwater Speaks: What is Your Favorite Way to Beat the Heat?

Sweetwater Speaks: What is Your Favorite Way to Beat the Heat?

GREEN RIVER — It’s hot outside. Tremendously hot.

While you can’t fry the proverbial egg on a sidewalk, it’s still hot enough to be potentially uncomfortable for folks in Sweetwater County. Because of the heat, we decided to ask, “What is your favorite way to beat the heat?”

Michael Foster

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“Ice cold beer.”

Isaac Saavedra

“Get in the water.”

Shea Even

“Going to the Splash Park.”

Stacy Jones

“Going down to the Splash Park with the grand kids.”

Brian Majhanovich

“River and water park — they’re about the only two options really.”

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