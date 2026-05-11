Sweetwater Speaks: What Was Your Most Memorable Mother’s Day?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Mother’s Day has come and gone, with moms throughout Sweetwater County being honored for the nurturing care they’ve given their children. What was the most memorable Mother’s Day you’ve experienced? Was it Sunday, or years ago? Feel free to tell us about it in the comments.
Carrie Halter, Rock Springs
“My most memorable Mother’s Day was in 2014, when I was eight months pregnant with my son Brenton. It was quite a journey to become pregnant, and I finally got to experience being a mom.”
Ronda Hefner, Rock Springs
“My most memorable Mother’s Day was my first Mother’s Day. I was with my mom, my grandma, and my mother-in-law. We had very terrible service at a local restaurant. We waited three hours and got cold food. It was just a really bad day and not what I expected for my first Mother’s Day. We all still talk about it.”
Stephanie Harsha, Rock Springs
“I was at a race in Ogden with my son and my sister and they gave out roses for the racers to give to their mothers, and he gave it to his aunt. He said my sister was his ‘motomom.’ It was really sweet.”