Sweetwater Speaks: What’s Your Favorite Summertime Drink?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With summer and hot weather right around the corner, there is no better way to beat the heat than an ice-cold drink. We asked four Green River residents, “What your favorite summertime drink?”

Stephenie Nelson “Let’s just say a margarita. Plain, on the rocks and salted.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ethan Thomas “Either Crown Apple and 7-Up or Coors.”

Matt Nelson “A tequila sunrise or Long Island Iced Tea. Anything with tequila in it really.”