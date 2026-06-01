Sweetwater Speaks: What’s Your Favorite Summertime Drink?

Sweetwater Speaks: What’s Your Favorite Summertime Drink?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With summer and hot weather right around the corner, there is no better way to beat the heat than an ice-cold drink. We asked four Green River residents, “What your favorite summertime drink?”

Stephenie Nelson

“Let’s just say a margarita. Plain, on the rocks and salted.”

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Ethan Thomas

“Either Crown Apple and 7-Up or Coors.”

Matt Nelson

“A tequila sunrise or Long Island Iced Tea. Anything with tequila in it really.”

Rylin O’Toole

“That’s a tough one. It’s between a Milo’s Sweet Tea or a Badass Brews Green River lager.”

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