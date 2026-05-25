Sweetwater Speaks: Who Are You Remembering on Memorial Day?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Memorial Day might be a day to enjoy the weather, a barbecue, and the unofficial start of summer. More importantly however, it’s a day to honor and remember U.S. service members who died while serving the country. This led us to ask, “Who are you remembering on Memorial Day?”

James Hartford “My dad. He was in World War II, in Germany.” Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rowdy Hicks “My stepdad, Barry Tippy.”

Brooks Rushing “My dad’s best friend Justin. He was a Green Beret and he passed away in a motorcycle accident.”

Stan Blake “I’m remembering my uncle Glade Williamson. He was at Pearl Harbor, on submarine duty.”

Hunter Rushing “My Grandpa Jan.”