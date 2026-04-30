Sweetwater Teams Set for Mountain Man Invite

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County track and field teams will travel to Pinedale this week to compete in the Mountain Man Invite, continuing the push through the end of the outdoor season.

Rock Springs, Green River and Farson-Eden high schools are all scheduled to compete at Pinedale High School, joining a field that includes Big Piney, Jackson, Kemmerer, Little Snake River, Lyman and Star Valley.

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Rock Springs enters the weekend coming off a strong showing at its home Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope,” where the Tigers swept both team titles and demonstrated depth across sprints, distance events and field competitions.

Green River also turned in solid performances at that meet, highlighted by strong results in the throws and distance events, and will look to build consistency across its lineup as the season progresses.

Farson-Eden continues to shine as a 1A program and has shown the ability to compete across multiple events, gaining valuable experience against larger schools throughout the season.