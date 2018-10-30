Sweetwater Tree of Sharing Helps the Community’s Youth

SWEETWATER COUNTY– It’s that time again for the Sweetwater Tree of Sharing. The Tree of Sharing is a program where the community members can come together and help the youth in the Sweetwater County communities have a wonderful Christmas.

First Choice Ford and First Choice RV are the title sponsor for this great project. Their support is valued by many during the holiday season.



How to Adopt Youth for Tree of Sharing

There are many ways to adopt youth for the Sweetwater Tree of Sharing, you can do one of the following:

Visit our website www.sweetwatertreeofsharing.weebly.com and fill out a sponsor application under the “sponsor info” tab

Email us the application or request an application at sweetwatertreeofsharing@gmail.com

Fax us the application to 307-382-1098

Give us a call at 307-382-2639

Select a child from one of our trees starting November 9th

Tree Locations

This year’s tree Locations include: