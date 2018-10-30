Sweetwater Tree of Sharing Helps the Community’s Youth

SWEETWATER COUNTY– It’s that time again for the Sweetwater Tree of Sharing. The Tree of Sharing is a program where the community members can come together and help the youth in the Sweetwater County communities have a wonderful Christmas.
First Choice Ford and First Choice RV are the title sponsor for this great project. Their support is valued by many during the holiday season.
How to Adopt Youth for Tree of Sharing
There are many ways to adopt youth for the Sweetwater Tree of Sharing, you can do one of the following:
- Visit our website www.sweetwatertreeofsharing.weebly.com and fill out a sponsor application under the “sponsor info” tab
- Email us the application or request an application at sweetwatertreeofsharing@gmail.com
- Fax us the application to 307-382-1098
- Give us a call at 307-382-2639
- Select a child from one of our trees starting November 9th
Tree Locations
This year’s tree Locations include:
- White Mountain Mall
- Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson
- Commerce Bank of Wyoming
- First Bank
- Green River Basin FCU
- Sportsman Wearhouse
- US Bank – Rock Springs
- Trona Valley FCU – Rock Springs
- Trona Valley FCU – Green River
- Plains Tire – Rock Springs
- PowerTrust Credit Union
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- City of Green River
- City of Rock Springs
- RSNB Bank – Downtown Rock Springs
- RSNB Bank – Dewar Drive