Sweetwater, Uinta Counties UW President’s Honor Rolls Released

The University of Wyoming lists 37 students from Sweetwater County and 19 students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12-credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Farson

Keanan J. Foy

Jason D. Lux

Cody G. Sloan

Green River

Abigail Y. Alcorn

Lyndsey N. Burnett

Taylor L. Draney

Tate M. Gnose

Andrew G. Halverson

Kendra F. Lewis

Francheska MarDean Riley

Brianna N. Rundell

Breelyn M. Semon

Hannah C. Thomas

Nicholas T. Tucker

Garrett David Young

Reliance

Santo Domingo Santhanawit

Rock Springs

Erick V. Arellano

Brittany L. Atkinson

Alexis N. Bedard

Cory Allyn Cordova

Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe

James Matthew Fantin

Faith Fernandez

Kristin D. McCrann

Lena Peacock

Karli Decora Piaia

Racheal Breanne Pinkham

Taylor Seilbach

Shad R. Sellers

Kyra J. Seppie

Sydney Shannon

Riley B. Skorcz

Deborah J. Smith

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Alicia Marie Stevens

Maya Verheydt

Fletcher Wadsworth

Bear River

Gabrielle Bowie

Evanston

Alli Rebecca Barker

Sierra A. Burleigh

Arielle Greer

Madison L. Haws

Jeannie L. Jex

Linsey Lancaster

Brinae L. Sanders

Brady Wagstaff

Alexis Mae Weekly



Fort Bridger

Wynston William Anglen

Lyman

Conlon T. Fields

Lyndee Ellen McKown

Kolton Rogers

Sherry A. Taylor

Travis Johns Toomer

Mountain View

Emilee H. Benedict

Marley Elizabeth Newton

Anthony S. Olguin