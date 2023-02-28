Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic is Temporarily Closed

ROCK SPRINGS — Plumbing issues have caused a temporary closure of the Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County maintenance crews are working to solve the problem and hope to have the clinic open later this afternoon.

Family Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater County appointments are being rescheduled. If there is an emergency, dial 911 or go to the MHSC emergency room.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” MHSC Public Information Officer Deb Sutton said. “We hope to have the issues resolved this morning.”