Sweetwater Women Book-signing at White Mountain Library​

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The public is invited to a book-signing and informal discussion next Thursday for a book about women in Sweetwater County history. Sweetwater Women, written by local authors Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida Blasi, profiles the lives of over 100 women who figured prominently in Sweetwater County history. ​​

The event is set for Thursday, November 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the art gallery at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. Refreshments will be served. Williams and Blasi will be there, along with a number of the women featured in the book. ​​

Among the women covered in Sweetwater Women are:​​

• Dorothy Krasovec (Rock Springs), a World War II WASP pilot.​​

• Ida Gasson (Green River), President of the State Bank of Green River from 1932 to 1953, the only female bank president in Wyoming at the time. ​​

• Elinore Pruitt Stewart (Burntfork), whose writings about her life as a homesteader, Letters of a Woman Homesteader, and Letters on an Elk Hunt, are still top sellers. (The 1979 movie Heartland, starring Conchata Ferrell and Rip Torn, is based on her life in Sweetwater County.)​​

• Bessie Crouch (Dines), a black woman who defied racism by refusing to sit in a segregated back row at the Isis Theater in Green River.​​

• Liesel Stern Shineberg (Rock Springs), who escaped the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany as a child and settled in Rock Springs.​​

• Catherine Chaussart (Superior), the first female County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, who served in that capacity from 1953 to 1961.​​

Pioneers, judges, artists, educators, librarians, business owners, journalists, medical professionals…and one brothel keeper. Sweetwater Women is an engaging study of just some ​of the women who made a difference in southwest Wyoming.​​

The authors expressed their special thanks to the White Mountain Library for hosting the event. Williams and Blasi see the release of Sweetwater Womenas their contribution to the “Year of Wyoming Women,” celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. ​​

Sweetwater Women is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. All proceeds from the book’s sale go directly to the Foundation. It is available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and online at Amazon.com.​