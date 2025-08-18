SweetwaterCHOW: A Quick Nacho Cheese Dip

Nothing beats a really good nacho cheese dip.

This is coming from someone who up until about a decade ago didn’t care for nachos to begin with. I can’t even tell anyone why aside from not being overly fond of the strong processed cheese flavor. So, I slept on it for most of my life, only discovering how good it can taste later on in my life.

I was looking for a good cheese dip recipe to make along with some mini pigs in a blanket and came across this one online that was both easy to make and turned out quite tasty. It comes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website – so I’m fairly certain they would know what makes a great cheese sauce.

10 Minute Nacho Cheese Dip

This is more of a fun fact than anything else, but apparently Colby cheese is named for the town of Colby, Wisconsin. Cheddar cheese is named for the village of Cheddar in Somerset, England, though I’m sure that tidbit is more well known.

What you’ll need:

2 tablespoons butter, cubed

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder and paprika

8 ounces/2 cups of shredded medium Cheddar cheese

4 ounces/1 cup of shredded mild Colby cheese (I used Colby-jack as it was what I had)

1 can/4 ounces diced green chiles, undrained (I substituted a can of diced chilies and tomatoes as it was what I had on hand)

Salt and pepper to taste

Additional milk

Start by melting the butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour and cook until it’s light brown. Gradually whisk in the milk, cream, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika, then bring to a boil while whisking constantly. Cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened, then reduce the heat to low. Gradually whisk in the cheeses until melted. Remove from the heat. Stir in green chiles and season with salt and pepper. Add milk, a tablespoon at a time, until the dip reaches the desired consistency.