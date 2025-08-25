SweetwaterCHOW: A Romaine Caprese Salad

I might be in the minority here, but I hate cooking during hot days.

The thought of making the kitchen hot when it’s already blistering outside drains whatever enthusiasm I have for making a meal, so cooler foods like salads tend to be what I enjoy eating and making during the summer months. Salads may sound boring, but there’s a lot that can be done with a salad to keep it a fresh part of any meal.

This week’s salad is something I like making at home and, for once, doesn’t come out of a cookbook.

Romaine Caprese Salad

I’ve always liked caprese salad – the flavor of tomatoes, basil, salt and olive oil with the soft texture of mozzarella cheese is something I’ll likely never get tired of. Speaking of olive oil, readers may have noticed there are now lines of different olive oil types that are supposed to be designed for specific uses. While shopping recently, I dove in and bought a “robust” olive oil for salads and marinates as it was on sale (it was nearly half off and I still spent about $10 on the bottle) and I was curious about how strong the taste is. Turns out the oil does have a more robust flavor. I’m not sure the nuances in flavor justify having more than one bottle of olive oil in the kitchen though.

What you’ll need:

Olive oil

Kosher Salt

Ground Black Pepper

1 package of mozzarella cheese balls

1 package of hearts of romaine salad

1 10 ounce package of grape tomatoes

1 package of Italian parsley

1 package of basil leaves

Start by slicing the grape tomatoes in half, then chop up the parsley. In a large bowl, place half the hearts of romaine salad mixture, then add half of the tomatoes, cheese and minced parsley. Add half of the basil leaves, cutting the larger leaves into two or three pieces before adding them. Place the other half of the romaine lettuce and other ingredients. Drizzle with olive oil, then salt and pepper to taste. Toss the salad lightly and season with another sprinkling of salt and pepper.