SweetwaterCHOW: Curried Edamame and Macadamia Nuts

I’m not sure about you, but it often feels like healthy snacking is a near impossible task.

Snacks are generally incredibly sugary, carb heavy, or heavily salted. In short, nothing that a person could indulge in on a regular basis without getting a stern talking to from their primary care provider. Snacking is definitely an indulgence, but that doesn’t mean snacks can’t be at least a bit healthier right? This recipe starts with a couple of healthier choices in using edamame and macadamia nuts, while providing a flavor profile that makes it perfect to include in your next gameday spread.

Curried Edamame and Macadamia Nuts

Edamame is a delicious snack in itself. The same with macadamia nuts. This recipe from the University of Wyoming’s “Black Tie and Boots: Timeless Traditions from the New West” cookbook combines those and adds a savory and flavorful curry flavoring to the two. It’s also rather simple to make and the curry spice mixture can be made in larger batches for more than just this snack.



What you’ll need:

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon (or to taste) of curry powder

1/8 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 pound of macadamia nuts

1/2 pound of shelled edamame (thawed if frozen)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, then combine the spices in a bowl and mix well. Arrange the nuts on a baking sheet and toast for 8-10 minutes, or until the nuts become shiny. Add the nuts into the curry mixture and toss them to coat well. Allow the nuts to cool completely. Pat the edamame dry with paper towels and place them into a bowl. Sift the nuts from the seasoning mixture and reserve the mixture, then add the nuts to toe edamame. Sprinkle the nuts and edamame with the remaining mixture to taste.

(Note: Smith’s sells shelled edamame beans in its frozen vegetable section.)