SweetwaterCHOW: Making a Fluffy Ham Fried Rice

One of the great takeout dishes is the humble carton of fried rice.

While it’s generally looked at as a side dish to fare like lemon chicken and Mongolian beef, it can easily be its own one dish meal. Protein, veggies, carbs – you can balance it however you like. You can customize a fried rice to be anything you want too, so don’t take the following recipe as gospel. Have some leftover brisket or roasted beef – toss it in. If you like egg in your fried rice (I don’t) add it.

Ham Fried Rice

Most fried rice recipes call for steamed rice to be left in the fridge overnight because otherwise the rice will get gummy and cling to the other ingredients. We can have fresh rice that becomes fluffy when fried, though it takes a little preparation. It’s worth it though, as the rice gets a great consistency in the dish.

This preparation involves washing the rice, boiling it, then steaming it. It sounds complicated, but I promise it really isn’t, and it makes for such a better texture in your fried rice.

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups of jasmine rice

4 ounces of diced ham

1 can of sliced water chestnuts

1 can of bamboo shoots

One bundle of green onions, diced

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

Pepper to taste

Chicken stock (optional)

Wash the rice by placing it in a container and running cool water into the rice. Swirl your hands through the rice and water until the water becomes cloudy. Drain the water, then repeat this step, straining the rice and setting it aside. Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil and add the rice, boiling it for about 4 minutes. Strain the rice using a fine mesh strainer and then spread it even in the strainer. Create a few holes in the mound of rice, then cover with foil. Wipe out the pot you boiled the rice in, add a few inches of water and bring it back up to a boil. Set the strainer above the pot and cover. Steam the rice for about 15 minutes, then set aside.

In a large skillet, add a 1 1/2 tablespoons of cooking oil and spread it evenly across the surface of the skillet. Set your heat to medium-high and add the ham and garlic, stir frying for about a minute before adding the water chestnut and bamboo shoots. Fry for about two minutes before adding the diced green onion and combining it with the ham, bamboo shoots and water chestnut. Next, add the rice and combine everything. Add the soy sauce and pepper and cook for another minute, stirring the rice combination the whole time. Deglaze the pan with a small amount of chicken stock or water while stirring. Remove from heat and serve.