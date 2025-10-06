SweetwaterCHOW: Ricotta Cheese Spread

Ricotta cheese spread with toasted bread.

Sometimes you just have to try recreating something you’ve eaten somewhere.

This happened to me recently. I was in Denver and ate at a nice Italian restaurant that wasn’t a place I’d normally go to. The food was great and there was this starter that was so simple that I walked away thinking I could easily make it at home. That dish was a ricotta cheese spread.

The restaurant made its own ricotta cheese and without knowing the exact process involved, it would be hard to recreate with 100% accuracy. That said, store-bought ricotta cheese is good and creating a lovely spread with that as a base is easy. You can pretty much add whatever you want to it and customize it your way. The recipe below is more focused on an Italian flavor.

Did I accurately recreate the flavor of the restaurant cheese spread? No, but this turned out quite good regardless.

What you’ll need:

  • 1/2 cup of ricotta cheese 
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 4 large basil leaves, chopped
  • 2-3 sprigs of Italian parsley
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Spoon the ricotta cheese into a microwave-safe container and warm it in the microwave for 30-45 seconds, then add the olive oil, basil, parsley, salt, and pepper. Combine the ingredients and microwave again for another 10-20 seconds. Serve with crackers, flatbread, or lightly toasted slices of bread.

