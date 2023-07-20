SweetwaterNOW Acquired by The Radio Network

The Radio Network announced today they have acquired digital publisher SweetwaterNOW.

“Following months of talks, the deal was finalized with a closing date of July 31st,” The Radio Network President Al Harris said.

The Radio Network consists of four radio stations in Sweetwater County, one in Sublette County, and minority interest in two radio stations in Carbon County. With the merger of SweetwaterNOW, the oldest digital platform in the area, The Radio Network becomes the largest multi-media company in southwest Wyoming.

“We intend to keep alive the dream of Carlo Harryman who founded SweetwaterNOW ten years ago,” Executive Vice President Adrienne Hintz said. “Our goal is to further the vision of Gary Collins who advanced the SweetwaterNOW digital product.” Hintz said both Carlo and Gary were taken much too soon from SweetwaterNOW and the community.

A rebranding campaign will be announced soon.

“Now a multi-media organization, The Radio Network will become TRN Media. The SweetwaterNOW name and presence will be retained as a part of TRN Media and we remain committed to providing unmatched news and event coverage in the area,” Vice President of Operations Erick Pauley said.

In the coming weeks, a website will be unveiled (TRNMedia.net) along with additional digital products such as geofencing and over-the-top marking. Pauley pointed out this was a natural extension of our recently added video streaming products.

“TRN Media will bring a new opportunity for multi-level promotion and a broader informational media experience, for both readers and listeners,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Driggs said.

Hintz concluded by expressing her excitement for the synergies emerging as these two long-established media companies come together.