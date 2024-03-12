SweetwaterNOW Editorial: Flaming Gorge Days Contract A Bigger Mess

A SweetwaterNOW Editorial by Al Harris

The recently approved contract between the City of Green River and a Denver firm for Flaming Gorge Days is a real head scratcher



The City, earlier this year, communicated to the community they wanted someone or some organization to take over Flaming Gorge Days and the City would support the event up to $10,000 a year for three years. Instead, the contract approved by the council is really a professional management agreement, the City retains the event, and the City pays two and half times what they proposed. Plus….in this scenario the City pays for all the expenses of putting on Flaming Gorge Days, assumes all the risk if the event loses money, and assumes all the liability if there’s a problem.

According to a budget submitted by the Denver firm, the City would shell out in total over $127,000. The City has presented an alternative budget of over $86,000. Both are a far cry from the “up to $10,000” in their request for proposal.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

So how did we get here? Well, through a series of events, Flaming Gorge Days ended in the lap of the City. Maybe it was a default setting of some kind. I’m not sure they wanted it and I’m thinking they want rid of it. Then the City lost the Flaming Gorge Days money and lost the event organizer last year. When they discovered their problem it was too late. They announced there would be no event, but to soften the blow, assured everyone there would be one this year.

Well, when no one owns a mess, no one fixes the mess, and the mess just gets bigger.

An extremely late request for someone to take over the event that misleadingly led local organizations to believe that “up to $10,000” was being offered resulted in no one stepping up. That should come as a surprise to no one. Then, out of the blue comes a slick, shiny, multi-colored, multi-page presentation from Denver.

The item was quickly placed on the agenda just hours before the last Council meeting. Staff recommended the Council approve it. Councilman Gary Killpack raised concerns about having to vote on something they hadn’t really had time to study and concerns over wording. Mayor Pete Rust and City Administrator Reed Clevenger pressured the Council to approve it. They said time was of the essence.

Staff says they recommended the Denver firm because it was the only proposal they received.

And with that proposal, and the budget submitted by the management firm, the City is on the hook for up to $127,000! Why? Because when they canceled last year’s event….they promised it would be back this year. And now with three months to put it all together…..it’s time to fess up.

Since all council members voted for approval, any one can, and should, move for reconsideration at the next meeting. It’s time to fully discuss openly the entire proposal. The budget figures were not provided to the Council until after the meeting so all they knew was the management fee of $26,000.

Bottom line? It’s a bigger mess.