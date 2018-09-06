SweetwaterNOW Hiring a Community News Reporter

Are you a self-motivated storyteller and creative writer?

Are you looking for a fulfilling job that will put you at the center of all the exciting things happening in Sweetwater County?

Well, look no further… we are searching for SweetwaterNOW’s next Community News Reporter.

Join the team at the most-read news source in Southwest Wyoming. We serve a loyal audience with double the online traffic and engagement of all other local news sources combined. We are excited to continue growing and expanding and need a multi-faceted team to work with our community.

As a full-time Community News Reporter, you’ll work in a digital newsroom and out in the community. Strong writing skills are required, with preference to those with journalism, reporting, and/or web writing background.

According to a recent local poll, over 82% of people no longer subscribe to a newspaper.

That is why experience in web writing, blogging, or creative writing is preferred for this job, although legacy media experience is also helpful.

Writing for the web is vastly different than creating content for traditional print journalism. Our readers are busy and on the go so our content needs to be concise, easy to read, and clear.

Second, but no less important, is your comfort with technology and social media.

As an online news company, the majority of our business and communications are done online and through apps. We also push our content out on social media platforms and have conversations with our community in many ways – in person and online. Experience with applications such as Dropbox, WordPress, GMAIL apps, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook is preferential.

The preferred candidate will be:

Passionate about community journalism

Enthusiastic, competitive and driven to produce quality work

Capable of turning out stories and headlines quickly and independently

Willing to contribute to an innovative, creative team

Savvy about social media platforms

Eager to learn and adapt to industry changes



Traditional journalism or writing skills are a good base, but we are also looking for someone who has:

Solid, demonstrated writing skills

Knowledge or experience with digital media and/or web writing

Background in photography preferred

Ability to leverage words, photos, video, and social media to tell a story

Excellent people and networking skills to create relationships in the community

Exceptional communication skills (verbal, written, electronic)

Drive, is self-motivated and able to work independently and on a team

The ability to work odd hours as needed

Knowledge of and/or interest in sports

Benefits of Working With Us

Competitive Pay with Room to Grow: Since we started in 2013, SweetwaterNOW has enjoyed continual growth thanks to our hardworking team. As we grow, so can you. If you are fun and competitive, maybe a little bit of an entrepreneurial spirit – this is the job for you! Community Culture and Atmosphere: We enjoy being a part of the community and creating engaging content for our readers, you should too. This might include things like going to and covering events and meetings or writing about local and regional history. Interviewing community members or researching a local story. Flexible Schedule: We work on productivity, not a time clock. This is where being self-disciplined comes in to make sure you are still keeping a full-time schedule. Since we are a 24/7 news source, the content team does work on different schedules. So weekends and nights may be needed at times. Access to Technology: We provide you with the tools so you can be efficient in a comfortable, modern office. Industry Leaders: We introduced real-time news to the area and we continue to change the game regionally in this industry. We see more online traffic in less than 3 days than all other local news sources get in one month combined. We remain at the forefront by staying on top of new trends and good, old-fashioned hardwork.

This is a full-time position. Pay will be based on experience.

If you think you can have fun, work hard, and uphold the professionalism of the SweetwaterNOW brand, send us an email and cover letter about why you are the right person for the job.

Please include some writing samples.

Send email and writing samples to: jobs@sweetwaternow.com