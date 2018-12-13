SweetwaterNOW Hiring a Marketing Communications Specialist

Are you self-motivated, creative and enjoy working with the community?

Are you looking for an energetic position at the fastest growing media company in Southwest Wyoming? If you have experience in identifying and building long-term relationships with target audiences, we’d like to meet you.

We are searching for a MarCom Specialist at SweetwaterNOW.

Join the team at the most-read news source in Southwest Wyoming. We serve a loyal audience with double the online traffic and engagement of all other local news sources combined. We are excited to continue growing and expanding and need a multi-faceted team to work with our community.

As a full-time Marketing Communications Specialist, you’ll work within the digital newsroom and out in the community strengthening our communications both internal and external. You will organize, implement and manage our email membership and marketing strategy as well as manage other membership-based projects. You will work with the team to respond to clients and reader needs on social media, email and messaging. You will organize and implement community partnerships and events.

Marketing and communications experience strongly preferred, with preference to those with graphic design, email marketing, copywriting and basic web design skills and experience.

According to a recent local poll, over 82% of people no longer subscribe to a newspaper.

That is why experience in modern communications is a plus. Fewer people every day count on a printed paper for their news. They have turned to online digital sources where they are able to receive information in a more efficient way and at a faster rate.

Creating for the web is vastly different than creating content for traditional print journalism. Our readers are busy and on-the-go so our content needs to be concise, easy to read, and clear through multiple channels.

Second, but no less important, is your comfort with technology and social media.

As an online news company, the majority of our business and communications are done online and through apps. We also push our content out on social media platforms and have conversations with our community in many ways – in person and online. Experience with applications such as Dropbox, WordPress, GMAIL apps, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook is preferential.

The preferred candidate will be:

Passionate about community communications

Enthusiastic, competitive and driven to produce quality work

Capable of meeting and exceeding deadlines

Willing to contribute to an innovative, creative team

Savvy about social media platforms

Eager to learn and adapt to industry changes



Traditional marketing and communication skills are a good base, but we are also looking for someone who has:

Solid, demonstrated writing skills

Knowledge or experience with digital media and/or web writing

Background in photography preferred

Ability to leverage words, photos, video, and social media to tell a story

Excellent people and networking skills to create relationships in the community

Exceptional communication skills (verbal, written, electronic)

Drive, is self-motivated and able to work independently and on a team

The ability to work odd hours as needed

Experience in brand management and strategy

Personal accountability to work independently and as a team

Benefits of Working With Us

Competitive Pay with Room to Grow: Since we started in 2013, SweetwaterNOW has enjoyed continual growth thanks to our hardworking team. As we grow, so can you. If you are fun and competitive, maybe a little bit of an entrepreneurial spirit – this is the job for you! Community Culture and Atmosphere: We enjoy being a part of the community and creating engaging content for our readers, you should too. This might include things like creating, organizing or helping at events and meetings or working with community members on a local feature. Flexible Schedule: We work on productivity, not a time clock. This is where being self-disciplined comes in to make sure you are still keeping a full-time schedule. So weekends and nights may be needed at times, but business hours are usual. Access to Technology: We provide you with the tools so you can be efficient in a comfortable, modern office. Industry Leaders: We introduced real-time news to the area and we continue to change the game regionally in this industry. We see more online traffic thank all other news sources combined. We remain at the forefront by staying on top of new trends and good, old-fashioned hard work.

This is a full-time position. Pay will be based on experience.

If you think you can have fun, work hard, and uphold the professionalism of the SweetwaterNOW brand, send us an email and cover letter about why you are the right person for the job.

Please include some real work samples of design, writing, etc.

Send email and writing samples to: jobs@sweetwaternow.com