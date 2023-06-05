The Harryman Family and SweetwaterNOW Invite You to Celebrate the Life of Carlo Harryman

The founder of SweetwaterNOW, a son, husband, friend, teacher and avid community supporter Carlo Harryman passed away on September 21, 2022.
SweetwaterNOW and the Harryman family invite family and friends to join them in gathering to celebrate Carlo’s life.
Join us for dinner and music:
WHEN
Friday, June 9th
5 – 9pm
WHERE
Santa Fe Southwest Grill
Banquet Room
All of Carlo’s friends, coworkers, photography students, family friends, and anyone who appreciates SweetwaterNOW is invited to attend.