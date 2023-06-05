The Harryman Family and SweetwaterNOW Invite You to Celebrate the Life of Carlo Harryman

The founder of SweetwaterNOW, a son, husband, friend, teacher and avid community supporter Carlo Harryman passed away on September 21, 2022.

SweetwaterNOW and the Harryman family invite family and friends to join them in gathering to celebrate Carlo’s life.

Photo by: Carlo Harryman

Join us for dinner and music:

WHEN

Friday, June 9th
5 – 9pm

WHERE

Santa Fe Southwest Grill
Banquet Room

All of Carlo’s friends, coworkers, photography students, family friends, and anyone who appreciates SweetwaterNOW is invited to attend.

