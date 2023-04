LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🚓 Authorities respond to hoax active shooter

❄️ Spring snow storm hits hard

🐶 Green River votes to update leash law

🚛 Two killed in semi truck accident

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news