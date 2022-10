LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🔥 C Street house fire claims one life

🚓 Rock Springs man arrested after fleeing car crash

🇺🇸 Spirited debates take place

🚧 New projects announced in Sweetwater County

🎙️ Other news and upcoming events