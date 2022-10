LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🚑 Castle Rock to be sole provider for ambulance services

💆 Massage therapists speak out about ordinance change

🍎 Hand Up Food Cart has license revoked

🎙️ Other news and upcoming events